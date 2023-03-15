Asif Ali gears up for career best

‘Tiki Taka’ will be one of Asif Ali’s biggest endeavour to date….reports Asian Lite News

The upcoming film Tiki Taka, featuring Malayalam actor Asif Ali, has movie fans on the edge of their seats with great excitement.

The film’s first look motion poster is now trending on social media and has already enthralled the movie buffs across the country.

The project has already grabbed attention from every corner as the distribution of rights of movie are going to be bagged by a Bollywood giant for a whopping amount.

Something huge is brewing! ⚡#TikiTaka directed by Rohith VS starring Asif Ali is getting bigger as its distribution rights are going to be bagged by a famous distribution company from Bollywood for a whopping amount. #JuvisProductions #RohithVS #AsifAli pic.twitter.com/v1BiXMMDQV — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 12, 2023

The movie, which will likely be released this year, is directed by Rohit VS, who is best known for his previous movie, “Kala,” which starred Tovino Thomas. Billed as an action drama, was produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xavier.

According to sources, the movie will be one of Asif Ali’s biggest endeavour to date.

#TikiTaka first look poster is here…

Cast – Asif Ali – Lukman – @GabbiWamiqa – Naslen – Sanchana Natarajan…

Directed by Rohith VS after #Kala…

Genre – Action Entertainer… pic.twitter.com/C4HWKXIqHh — AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 12, 2023

The movie also brings Asif Ali and Rohit back together after Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis. Harisree Asokan, Lukman Avaran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Nasleen, Sanjana Nataraj and Santhosh Pratap are also acting in the film.

Along with them, many prominent actors from Malayalam and Tamil are lining up in the film.

Asif Ali’s #TikiTaka (Malayalam)



From the Director of “Kala” Rohit VS.



Apart from Asif Ali, a big star from Mollywood is also ropped in for the film. Also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Nazlin, Hairsree Ashokan, Lukman, Sanjana Natrajan.



Shoot Begins soon. 80 Days Long Schedule is… https://t.co/uXEPBFYOS4 pic.twitter.com/5UuRwlucqC — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 12, 2023

