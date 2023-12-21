Streetery: Authentic Pan-Asian Flavours in Dubai

Streetery brings together Thai, Chinese, Malaysian, and Singaporean cuisines in a lively food hall environment by the lake in the neighbourhood of Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Streetery’s menu is diverse and centred around three different concepts – Zen (Thai), Fat Aunt’s (curries, dim sum and build-your-own noodles) and Hing Kee (barbecue and grills). Nicky Ramchandani is the founder and owner of Streetery, and is the catalyst behind this Asian-focused hub. A feature by FnB Columnist Riccha Grrover for Asian Lite International.

Walk right about to the three food stalls and savour the sights and smells, pick your favourites, pay form the at cashier’s desk, and then just grab a seat anywhere in the hawker market inspired dining room inside and outside by the lake.

Their taste, seasoning and time-tested recipes are accessible, consistently good and straight up honest. If you have been and like us remember wandering through the bustling streets of Bangkok and chancing upon barbecued meat that blew your mind…or being invited to a Malaysian home to be served up a dizzying array of dishes cooked in the most aromatic spices…or fighting your way through “hole in the wall” spots in Hong Kong just to tuck in mind-blowingly good dim sum in a crowded space? What if these food memories that you’ve stashed in the recesses of your mind could be awakened in one spot? What if this spot was right at your doorstep and you could pop in whenever your cravings kicked in? That’s what this brand stands for, it’s your chance to experience this in Dubai!

Food is brought to your table as and when it’s ready. It’s a true street food concept complete with thin wooden chopsticks and colourful plastic stools. Streetery’s food is inexpensive and tasty – probably the closest you get to the hawker stalls you find in the heart of Kuala Lumpur or Singapore without leaving Dubai neighbourhood.

Streetery is a quirky eatery with a great vibe. It is the perfect place to go on a relaxing date night or to hang out with friends. They have indoor & outdoor seating areas. Streetery Food Hall surely has lots of personality and flavour.

Go over and check them out to unwind and indulge in straight up honest and comforting food from around the world, one that never fails to hit the spot! They have got it all right with delish taste, generous portion sizes, great presentation, attentive service and overall charming vibe. Highly Recommended!

