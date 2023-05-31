Dubai Hosts G20-DIA Roadshow

The Roadshow was organised to promote G20-DIA Grand Summit in Bengaluru on 17th – 19th August 2023. The event Hhighlights importance of Digital Public Goods and Start-ups in Global Economy. Consul General of India Dr Aman Puri emphasizes India’s effective utilization of Expo 2020 Dubai to promote start-ups…reports Asian Lite News

The Consulate General of India,Dubai in collaboration with FICCI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), organised the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) Roadshow at Hotel Taj, Business Bay in Dubai to promote G20-DIA Grand Summit in Bengaluru on 17th – 19th August 2023.. The event brought together esteemed industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to shed light on the profound impact of digital public goods and start-ups on humanity’s upliftment.

The three days Summit will be attended by international startups, decision-makers, government officials, along with exhibition attendees.

The roadshow featured a panel discussion titled “Digital Public Goods: Impact on Humanity Upliftment,” which delved into the transformative power of digital innovation in addressing societal challenges. Esteemed speakers, including Faisal Toukan, CEO of ZIINA, and Nandi Vardhan Mehta, CFO of KAAF Investments, shared their insights on the revolutionary impact of digital innovations such as the Unified Payments Interface and the challenges faced within the digital ecosystem.

During the discussion, it was revealed that approximately 400 million people worldwide still lack access to the internet, highlighting the urgent need to bridge the digital divide. Parvez Alam, CEO of Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council, India, raised concerns about ethical considerations surrounding digital products, emphasizing the importance of IP data protection and cyber-security.

Renowned speakers Rajesh Mirjankar, MD & CEO of Kiya.ai, and Renyl Rauf, CFO of Bayanat – G42, UAE, showcased the limitless potential of digital innovation by highlighting the significance of autonomous mobility programs and the convergence of digital and physical identities. The panel discussion was expertly moderated by Siby Sudhakaran, Secretary General of the IBPC Dubai and Founder of Startup Middle East.

The event also featured a special address by Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of the Consulate General of India in Dubai, who highlighted India’s effective utilization of Expo 2020 Dubai to promote emerging companies. The ‘Elevate’ event series attracted over 700 Indian start-ups, and plans were unveiled for the establishment of the I2U2 Centre of Excellence, a new innovation hub in Gurgaon, India.

The roadshow was graced by the presence of Abdulaziz AlNuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy, as the chief guest. Jeet Vijay, CEO of MeitY Start-up Hub (MSH), announced the upcoming second meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group, scheduled to take place in Bangalore, India, from August 17-19, 2023. The meeting will include an accelerator program and awards to recognize innovative start-ups.

The G20-DIA roadshow in Dubai provided a vital platform to explore the potential of digital public goods, address challenges within the digital ecosystem, and foster international collaboration to drive digital innovation and economic growth on a global scale.

About G20-DIA and India’s G20 Presidency

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is hosting the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. As part of India’s G20 Presidency, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) initiative under MeitY Start-up Hub. This initiative recognizes and accelerates the growth of start-ups from all G20 countries and 9 invited guest countries across six sectors, including Ed-tech, Health-tech, Agri-tech, Fin-tech, Secured Digital Infrastructure, and Circular Economy.

A total of 174 startups will be celebrated and supported under this initiative, resulting in the selection of 6 best from each of the 29 participating countries. These early-stage companies will be awarded and provided with opportunities to raise funds from investors and engage with corporates. They will also participate in an 8-week virtual Accelerator program mentored by leading unicorns and global leaders, culminating in the G20-DIA Grand Summit in Bengaluru on August 17-19, 2023. The three-day Summit will bring together international startups, decision-makers, government officials, and exhibition attendees.

FICCI serves as the Industry Partner of the MeitY Startup Hub for the G20-DIA initiative and is responsible for showcasing the best of India and the participating countries. To ensure inclusivity and representation, the initiative will conduct national and international roadshows and various outreach activities till October 2023, fostering the spirit of “Jan Jagriti and Jan Bhagidari” (Public Awareness and Participation) for ONE INDIA.

Senior Government Officers from Meity Startup Hub , Govt of India, relevant stakeholder from Government of UAE, UAE Startups, Indian Startups based in the UAE , Unicorns, Investors, Corporates, Innovation Centre, Incubation Centre were present.

India’s G20 Presidency is a watershed moment in the history as it aims to play a significant role by finding realistic solutions for humanity’s well-being and by doing so, to truly embody the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or the ‘World is One Family’.

As part of India’s G20 Presidency, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) initiative under MeitY Startup Hub. It recognizes and accelerates the growth of startups from all G20 countries and 9 invited guest countries in Six Sectors – Ed-tech, Health-tech, Agri-tech, Fin-tech, Secured Digital Infrastructure, and Circular Economy that are using digital technologies to solve humanity’s most pressing needs.

A total of 174 startups will be celebrated and supported under this initiative which will result in selecting 6 best Startups from each of the 29 participating countries who will be given more than 30 awards along with opportunity to raise funds from investors and engage with corporates. It will bring them together for 8 weeks of virtual Accelerator program mentored by leading unicorns and global leaders, before the final winners are awarded at the G20-DIA Grand Summit.

During the entire duration of this initiative, till October 2023, National and International roadshows and various outreach activities will be conducted in the spirit of “Jan Jagriti and Jan Bhagidari” to ensure inclusivity of all stakeholders and representation of ONE INDIA.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]