Gaza Health Ministry Pleads for Protection of Hospitals

Quadra said that the Israeli military is bombing even the maternity centre and is endangering the lives of pregnant women as well as medical staff…reports Asian Lite News

The Gaza Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf Al Quadra on Thursday called upon the international bodies to immediately intervene and stop the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The spokesman said that to protect the medical staff, hospitals and patients there is an urgency to stop the aggression by the Israeli military.

He said that the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza is flooded with wounded and the hospital has shifted patients to the maternity centre while other patients have been shifted from maternity centre to a nearby private clinic.

Quadra said that the Israeli military is bombing even the maternity centre and is endangering the lives of pregnant women as well as medical staff.

He said that only within few hours are remaining before the electrical generator of Al Shifa hospital shuts down due to fuel shortage.

He appealed to the oil producing countries to intervene immediately and to supply fuel to Al-Shifa hospital complex to save the lives of wounded and injured patients.

Quadra said that 42 children are currently under life support in incubators at the hospital while 62 are injured and under respiratory support in the hospital.

He said that 650 people are suffering from kidney failure while scores are on life supporting systems.

ALSO READ-Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Gaza

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]