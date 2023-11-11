Palestinian Ambassador Calls for Western Support in Gaza Crisis

Khraishi also voiced concern over the unequal voices of Western countries in defending Israel’s right to respond and in calling for caution to reduce civilian casualties…reports Asian Lite News

The Palestinian Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ibrahim Khraishi, urged Western states to show stronger support for a ceasefire in Gaza while addressing a gathering of diplomats and reporters on Friday.

Khraishi was speaking alongside more than 40 ambassadors, after observing a minute of silence for the thousands of civilian casualties in Gaza and the unprecedented fatalities among UN staff, Xinhua news agency reported.

He called for ending the occupation of Gaza by Israeli forces and stressed that resorting solely to supplying humanitarian aid was insufficient to resolve the crisis.

He referenced UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ earlier statement, emphasising that the situation in Gaza has gone beyond the definition of a humanitarian crisis and is challenging the fundamental principles of humanity.

Khraishi also voiced concern over the unequal voices of Western countries in defending Israel’s right to respond and in calling for caution to reduce civilian casualties.

Ambassadors attending Friday’s event mainly represent Middle Eastern, Asian and African nations. The absence of Western countries was notable, except for the Dutch ambassador who stood on the sidelines.

Khraishi said countries are considering calling a special session of the UN Human Rights Council to debate the Gaza crisis.

