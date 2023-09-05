Saudi Establishes Global Water Organisation

By initiating the establishment of the organisation, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasizss its commitment to addressing global water supply challenges…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the establishment of a Global Water Organisation, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The newly formed organisation will have its headquarters in Riyadh and is set to play a pivotal role in consolidating and enhancing global efforts to secure sustainable water resources.

The objectives of the organisation encompass the exchange of knowledge and expertise, the advancement of water technology, the stimulation of innovation, and the sharing of research and development experiences, SPA said.



The initiative is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s dedication to environmental sustainability. Over the years, the Kingdom has showcased notable achievements in water production, transportation, and distribution, leveraging locally developed innovative solutions.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia plays a key role in ensuring that global water issues remain a top priority on the international agenda. This is further evidenced by the Kingdom’s developmental funding, with over $6 billion allocated to various water and sanitation projects across four continents.

The organization aims to collaborate with countries facing water-related challenges and those prioritizing such projects on their national agendas. This collaboration will also involve countries with significant expertise and contributions to water solutions.

Such cooperation becomes even more vital with projections of the global water demand doubling by 2050, in light of the anticipated growth of the world population to 9.8 billion.

Furthermore, the organisation will actively advocate for the initiation and funding of high-priority projects aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of water resources while ensuring access to water for all, it added.





The Kingdom, in collaboration with all member countries of the organisation, aspires to contribute to the realisation of sustainable development goals related to water security.

