AD launches autonomous mobility service on Uber  

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of autonomous mobility service

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, has witnessed the launch of an autonomous mobility service on Uber.

The service, launched in collaboration with WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, aims to provide smart mobility solutions through self-driving vehicles in various areas of Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and routes to and from Zayed International Airport.

Under the guidance of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), Tawasul Transport will be responsible for operating the WeRide fleet on the Uber platform, with the support of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility).

The launch marks a significant step in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in developing and applying intelligent transportation systems and autonomous vehicles. As one of the most innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions, this initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision of promoting innovation and integrating artificial intelligence technology across various key sectors.

Uber passengers in Abu Dhabi can now choose an autonomous WeRide vehicle for specific journeys when booking UberX or Uber Comfort services. Initially, the service will be available in designated areas, with plans to expand operations to other regions within Abu Dhabi.

During the initial phase of the launch, a safety operator will be present in each vehicle to ensure a secure and reliable experience for both passengers and pedestrians. This phase lays the groundwork for the full commercial launch of driverless services later in 2025.

Uber users in Abu Dhabi interested in experiencing autonomous vehicles can increase their chances of being matched with a WeRide vehicle by opting in via the Ride Preferences section in their Uber application settings.

Dr Abdulla Al Ghafli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), said, “This initiative is a significant step towards achieving our goals of enhancing transportation and adopting the latest advanced technologies. We are confident that using a smart transport service, such as self-driving vehicles, will offer passengers a unique and safe experience.

“It will also significantly contribute to accelerating the shift towards more sustainable and efficient transportation solutions in Abu Dhabi. We will continue to work on enhancing Abu Dhabi’s ability to adopt smart solutions that contribute to improving the quality of life of our citizens. We look forward to further collaboration with our local and international partners to realise this vision.”

Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said, “This initiative highlights Abu Dhabi’s commitment, under the guidance of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, to advance sustainable mobility solutions. The introduction of this new, cutting-edge service confirms that the future of transportation is no longer an ambition, but a tangible reality in Abu Dhabi.

“With every element of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles ecosystem primed to integrate this new service, Abu Dhabi continues to reinforce its status as a global leader for autonomous, sustainable mobility solutions.”

Ghena Jbour, General Manager of Tawasul Transport, stated, “This initiative reflects our commitment to aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision and goals in keeping pace with technological advancements in artificial intelligence and the shift towards smart mobility through cooperation with strategic partners such as Uber and WeRide. This project reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in innovation in smart and sustainable mobility and artificial intelligence.”

“We’re thrilled to launch our partnership with WeRide and receive the support of Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre. As we take this next step in Abu Dhabi, we are excited to build on the strength of the Uber platform, helping our partners make autonomous vehicles a part of everyday life,” Noah Zych, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery Operations at Uber, said.

Jennifer Li, Chief Financial Officer and Head of International Business at WeRide, said, “WeRideprioritises passenger and pedestrian safety through rigorously validated autonomous driving technology. As the first publicly listed Robotaxi company, WeRide has demonstrated its commitment to safety through over 1,800 days of public operational experience, setting new benchmarks for autonomous vehicle performance.”

