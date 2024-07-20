US Warns On Microsoft Outage, Nadella Assures Fix

CISA warns hackers exploiting Microsoft outage for phishing, as CEO Satya Nadella assures efforts to restore systems safely and globally are underway, reports Asian Lite News

US cybersecurity agency CISA has warned that hackers are trying to take advantage of Microsoft outage for phishing and other malicious activity, as the tech giant’s Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said they are working hard to safely bring systems back online globally.

The US cybersecurity agency warned individuals to “avoid clicking on phishing emails or suspicious links,” which can lead to email compromise and other scams.

A passenger looks at the displays as there are delays in airline services caused by an ongoing global outage of Microsoft at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: IANS/Anupam Gautam)

“Threat actors continue to use the widespread IT outage for phishing and other malicious activity. CISA urges organisations to ensure they have robust cybersecurity measures to protect their users, assets, and data against this activity,” it said in a statement

The outage has impacted Windows 10 and later systems, and is due to the “CrowdStrike Falcon content update and not to malicious cyber activity”.

Nadella said in a post on X that “We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online.”

A fresh Microsoft statement read that they are actively supporting customers to assist in their recovery.

According to CrowdStrike, the issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.

