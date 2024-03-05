Dubai’s Leap into the Global Creative Economy

Dubai based filmmaker and journalist Soniya Kirpalani delves into the vibrant nexus of creativity and innovation in the heart of the UAE. Through her upcoming series of enlightening articles, Soniya embarks on a quest to explore and elucidate Dubai’s pivotal role in shaping the future of the creative economy sector. Her work promises to be a revealing journey into the strategies, initiatives, and visionary ideas propelling Dubai towards becoming a global beacon of cultural and creative excellence. Images: Santosh Rai

Art Dubai, the premiere international art fair for the Middle East and Global South, ended with a resounding applause on 3rd March, with over 100+ galleries and 250+ established and emerging artist (65% from the Global South) showcasing successfully. Rethinking it commercial role, Art Dubai is one of the first art fairs to support the country’s evolving cultural economy, with the support of Dubai’s creator hubs and design purpose-built initiatives, who are working together with the focus of developing MENASA’s art, culture and design and creator talent

Noura Al Serkal With Rue Kothari

Whilst Art Dubai showcased at the prestigious Jumeirah Hotel – Mina Salam, they are partnered with Dubai’s galleries, museums and cultural institutions to present a program of solo and group exhibitions for Dubai’s Art Season. Highlights include the unveiling of ‘Union of Artists’, commissioned by Dubai Culture in collaboration with Art Dubai, Sikka Art and Design Festival and exhibitions at Alserkal Avenue. Over the years, this has been growing, but 2024, their breadth of programming was spectacular; as over 350+ artists, from across 120 Countries were showcasing, collaborating or concurrently experimenting in Dubai. This was testimony to Dubai being a talent magnet.

Whilst Dubai invited global artists to showcase, it was notable that they were investing in the growth of its regional talent- both locals and expats. Interestingly they were supporting every medium- painting, culture, music, film, installations, digital art content and platforms. In an era where the global economy faces unprecedented economic challenges, geopolitical tensions, technology shifts, Dubai has realized the need for developing a for resilient growth strategy which was innovative, educational, engaging and in keeping with Dubai’s DNA, it had to be a beacon of luxury, in keeping with the region’s culture.

Setting up an ambitious plan, aimed at developing a creator economy that could contribute 5% to the GDP by 2030, as a part of the National Strategy for Cultural & Creative Industries. To achieve this infrastructure is key. Dubai has launched several initiatives with partners, for example Alserkal Avenue and Dubai Design District (D3) which offer artists and creators spaces to work, collaborate and showcase. Al Serkal, is proving to be a magnet for global galleries; Tushar Jawarajka, owner of Volte Gallery shifted base from Mumbai “Dubai is a fascinating global city, with many different thriving cultures, an audience hungry for art. The ease of doing business and the vision of the leaders, to make it a direct flight, has made it the cultural hub for the Middle East”

Owasis Hussain

To empower the talent, Art, Creative and Cultural education is available at international universities like Sorbonne, NYUD. Fostering it further, especially designed centers like Jameel Arts Centre, Design District and Tashkeel provide educational programs, workshops, and residencies that offer both local and international artists opportunities to learn, grow, and experiment with their work. Even Al Serkal which has been pivotal in supporting path-breaking experimentation and an opportunity for emerging artists to showcase.

But for me, as a film maker, and an investigative journalist fellow, I feel one of the key drivers for innovation is disruption, to have the freedom to go against existing systems. Even as they set down regulations and policy Dubai’s leadership has been very open minded and supportive of such radical creativity. Funding is important to the growth of creator economy; Dubai has introduced various funding programs and grants aimed at supporting emerging talent.

Patronage is key, involving the local communities to collect, to understand and encourage art is critical. At Art Dubai, I saw the very visionary and hands-on approach of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. She believes that flagship events like Art Dubai and SIKKA Art seeks to engage the community in culture, arts, education, and technology. Art Dubai’s Executive Director Benedetta Ghione echoes “Through a unique and independent model, Art Dubai continues to rethink and reframe the role an art fair can play in supporting the growth of a creative economy, building capacity and creating opportunities for artists and creatives through partnerships and collaboration.”

