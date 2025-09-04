UAE heroes mark Arab Health Day

The Office underlined that Arab Health Day is not only an occasion to reflect on achievements but also to renew collective determination…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE’s Frontline Heroes Office has reaffirmed its pride in joining the wider Arab world to mark Arab Health Day, observed annually on 4th September. The day commemorates the anniversary of the founding of the Council of Arab Health Ministers and serves as a platform to highlight the shared commitment to advancing healthcare across the region.

The Office underlined that Arab Health Day is not only an occasion to reflect on achievements but also to renew collective determination to strengthen the Arab health sector and build more resilient systems capable of meeting future challenges. It said the day underscores the importance of safeguarding community health, raising service quality, and fostering cooperation among Arab nations to elevate standards of medical care.

Paying tribute to the UAE’s healthcare workforce, the Frontline Heroes Office praised their extraordinary contributions to the nation’s development. It emphasised that frontline professionals remain the cornerstone of the UAE’s health system, ensuring that medical services remain robust and adaptive.

The Office also stressed that frontline heroes embody the UAE’s humanitarian values beyond its borders. Their role in global relief missions, it said, has cemented the country’s reputation as a champion of compassion and solidarity. A prime example is their contribution to Gaza through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, where Emirati medical, nursing, and relief teams delivered essential support. These efforts included treating the wounded, caring for vulnerable patients, and alleviating the suffering of children, women, and the elderly caught in crisis.

The Office noted that such humanitarian action reflects the values laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision of generosity and global solidarity continues to guide the UAE’s health and humanitarian policies today.