The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon is a film set between 1795 and 1818 that features Arjun Rampal as a Mahar warrior.

The historical drama “The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon” has been announced for a theatrical release on September 17. The Ramesh Thete directorial features Arjun Rampal as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar and Sunny Leone as a spy who doubles as a courtesan.

The film takes the audience back to the era of the Peshwa regime in Maharashtra two centuries ago. Celebrated art director Nitin Desai will recreate the period.

Director Thete, who has also produced the film, shared: “We are very positive about the outcome and have worked extensively on innovating the marketing and distribution space. September serves better as it initiates the entire festive season ahead.”



The historical drama also stars Digangana Suryavanshi, Govind Namdev, Ashok Samarth, Milind Gunaji, Krushna Abhishek, Abhimanyu Singh and newcomer Rishi Sharma in key roles.

