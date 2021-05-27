The General Directorate Of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) has been issuing golden visas to individuals in the field of culture and art…reports Asian Lite News

Indian actor Sanjay Dutt has received the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Golden Visa on May 26, it was reported.

“Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director of GDFRADUBAI. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @FlyDubai for his support,” tweeted Dutt along with an image of him holding his passport with the UAE visa stamp on it.

A day earlier, Dutt had congratulated Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on the birth of his twins, the Gulf News reported.

The General Directorate Of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) has been issuing golden visas to individuals in the field of culture and art.

The golden visa is a 10-year long-term residency permit, first announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in May 2019 for investors and businessman. A year later, the eligibility for the visa was broadened to cover those holding specialised degrees, doctors, scientists and more.

