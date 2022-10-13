Bahrain lauds MBZ’s efforts for Ukraine peace

Bahrain said that the talks held by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed in Saint Petersburg with the Russian President Vladimir Putin is part of His Highness’ keenness to continue the unremitting efforts to end the war…reports Asian Lite News

The Kingdom of Bahrain has valued the significant efforts made by the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to reach a peaceful solution of the Ukraine crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.

Bahrain said that the talks held by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed in Saint Petersburg with the Russian President Vladimir Putin is part of His Highness’ keenness to continue the unremitting efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

In a statement carried out by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in this regard, which, it said “reflects the UAE’s policy in supporting peace and stability in both regional and international arenas.”

The statement also noted that these efforts aim at reaching a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis in a way that achieves security and stability in the European continent and preserves global peace and security.

