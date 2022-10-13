UAE unveils project to boost tech transformation

Our goal is achieving a quantum leap in the automation of the industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said…..reports Asian Lite News

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has launched a national programme to accelerate the pace of technological transformation in the UAE’s priority sectors as part the strategy of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

The programme is set to enable Dh15 billion worth of advanced Emirati technological products to be exported annually in addition to developing 1,000 technological projects across the nation until 2031 in accordance with the country’s National Priorities. It will also witness the establishment of national centres for industrial empowerment and nurturing Emirati talent.

Sheikh Mohammed announced the launch at a function at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi in the presence of a number of Sheikhs and high-ranking officials.

During the launch, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, delivered a presentation on the programme where they outlined its objectives in addition to the achievements that have been made through the adoption of advanced technology in the industrial sector.

“Our goal is achieving a quantum leap in the automation of the industry. The adoption of advanced technology is an essential pillar for developing our national economy in partnership with the private sector. The UAE represents a global R&D destination for innovation in future technology,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Through advanced technology, we see opportunities to achieve our national priorities and ambitions for the next fifty years. The programme will make it possible for technology developers, entrepreneurs and emerging technology firms to experiment with technology in the UAE and transit from it for global transformational projects with a tangible impact,” he noted.

The programme is tailored to achieve a set of goals, primarily contributing Dh110 bn to the NDP; enabling Dh15 billion worth of advanced Emirati exports annually; developing 1,000 technological projects; investing Dh11 bn in advanced technology; in addition to nurturing Emirati talent across advanced technology projects within 10 years.



The programme will be set in motion through the launch of 5 initiatives: Fourth Industrial Revolution Index; Industrial Empowerment Centres; Advanced Technology Incentives; Future Plant Award; Experimental Ecosystem for Testing Advanced Technology.

Dr Al Jaber said, “The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology focuses on achieving the leadership’s vision by developing the industrial sector and enhancing its contribution to the national economy. The application of the technology transformation programme will lead to a quantum leap in the industrial sector and its impact will extend out to cover various sectors.”

“This is in addition to strengthening the partnership between the Industrial Technology Sector and other sectors in line with the UAE’s goals of transforming into a global industrial technology centre, and enhancing the competitiveness of our national technological industries and products in a way that strengthens economic growth.”

He added that the programme is based on a set of initiatives launched over the past years, most notably the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology; the “Make in the UAE” campaign; the “National Added Value” programme; the AED5 billion financing programme for the next five years in partnership with the Emirates Development Bank, to support projects aimed at accelerating advanced technology adoption; and the Industry 4.0, which is one of the main pillars of Operation 300Bn that aims to accelerate the digital transformation of the industrial sector.

“The technology transformation programme is one of the transformational projects launched by the UAE government, which establishes a fresh era for development in the next 50 years, to consolidate the country’s position regionally and globally in all sectors,” Dr Al Jaber added.

“The UAE lays focus on advanced technology to enhance the growth of its industries, improve its competitiveness, foster its contribution to diversifying the economy, lay the foundations of a knowledge-based economy, and build a system that provides and supports the creation of sustainable jobs, in order to achieve higher value in our vital sectors in which we have a competitive edge. Technology is considered the strongest and most efficient engine to create competitive advantages across all our vital sectors and will contribute to the efforts made to streamline transition to a low-carbon economy,” the minister explained.

Meanwhile, Al Amiri said that the UAE has made qualitative leaps over the past 50 years, and that it is looking forward to strengthening its leading position in the next 50 years, under the guidance of the country’s wise leadership.

“The technology transformation programme is being launched with a specific vision to achieve its objectives over a period of 10 years, in order to enhance scientific and technological empowerment in all sectors in a manner that ultimately reflects positively on the UAE economy,” the minister said.

She added that the programme will provide valuable opportunities for technological investments, and significantly contribute to the GDP, while enhancing the UAE’s technological exports and increasing their competitiveness.

