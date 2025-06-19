Playful Parenting, Indian Style

Whether your child goes to school, is homeschooled, or is exploring alternative learning paths, Parenting with a Smile offers practical ideas, heartfelt stories, and accessible steps

If you’ve ever searched “how to stop yelling at my kids,” “unschooling in India,” or “how to be a better parent,” a new release might be the perfect read. Parenting with a Smile: A Journey into Playful Living by Playfull Publication is a bold, insightful, and affirming parenting guide that shifts the focus from fear to joy, and from correction to connection.

In an increasingly digitized and fast-paced world, this book offers a refreshing pause—inviting parents to rethink what raising a child really means. It’s written for a new generation of Indian parents who are actively seeking better, kinder ways to support their children’s growth.

Co-authored by five distinct voices—parents Kareena and Divya Pritwani, homeschooling advocate Eleanor Sybil D’Cruz, and two young adults raised through unschooling, Qudrat Aha and Ajeeb Ajanmya—the book draws from lived experience rather than top-down advice. It invites readers into an evolving, compassionate, and collaborative view of parenting.

At the heart of the book is the C12 Framework, introduced for the first time in an Indian parenting context. The C12 is a 12-value framework for raising emotionally and spiritually grounded children—touching on themes such as Confidence, Compassion, Creativity, and Consciousness. Rather than prescribing rigid parenting techniques, it encourages holistic growth for both parents and children.

Kareena Pritwani, one of the co-authors, shares: “We wanted to write the book we wish we had when we became parents. Something that felt real, non-judgmental, and hopeful.”

Whether your child goes to school, is homeschooled, or is exploring alternative learning paths, Parenting with a Smile offers practical ideas, heartfelt stories, and accessible steps. From un-learning harmful patterns to co-learning with children, the book emphasizes mutual respect, presence, and emotional attunement.

Importantly, the book does not just speak to mothers. It opens space for fathers, extended family, educators, and caregivers to take equal ownership of the parenting journey. The goal: nurturing emotionally intelligent children without burning out or losing yourself along the way.

Designed especially for Indian families, the guide is relevant for parents aged 25–45, therapists, educators, and anyone curious about emotional intelligence, gentle parenting, or unschooling.

Published by Playfull Publication, an imprint dedicated to holistic parenting resources, the book reflects the brand’s mission: to inspire meaningful, joyful connections in everyday family life.

Parenting with a Smile: A Journey into Playful Living launched on June 7, 2025, and is now available on www.playfull.in, Amazon, Flipkart, and other major retailers. For more details or to get your copy, visit: www.playfull.in